Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

