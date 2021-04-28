Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,609 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.