Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,690 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of TDOC opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $213.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

