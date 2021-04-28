Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,584 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $186.31 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average is $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

