Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,983 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.33 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

