Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

