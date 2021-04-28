Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

