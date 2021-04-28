Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.