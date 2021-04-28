Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,513,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $155.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.86. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $191.13.

