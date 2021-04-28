Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

