Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

