Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,124 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

