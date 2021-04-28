Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 365.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA stock opened at $198.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

