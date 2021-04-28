Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.