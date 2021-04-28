Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 138,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.