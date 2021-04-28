Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

