Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,704,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after buying an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,075,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

