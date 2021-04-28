Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $330.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $198.51 and a 1-year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

