Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.13. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.