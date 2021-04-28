Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.00% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 185,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

