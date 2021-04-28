Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $4,311,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.