Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

