Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.81% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.