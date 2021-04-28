Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,192 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.16. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

