Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,637 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

