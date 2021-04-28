Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 171,779 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 171,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Amarin worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.