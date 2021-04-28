Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 46,077 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

