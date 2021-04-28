Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,904 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

