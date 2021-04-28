Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,060 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in The Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.