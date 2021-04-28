Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,870 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

