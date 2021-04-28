Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,146,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,648,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $313.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.40 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.93 and a 200-day moving average of $286.01.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

