Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,016 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

