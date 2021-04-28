Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,268 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.77% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 96.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000.

CAPE opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.47. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $203.12.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.