Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $6.59 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,984,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 444,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 399,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,846,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

