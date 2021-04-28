PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. PRIZM has a market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $626,823.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002105 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,712,430,718 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

