ProAssurance (PRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRA shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.