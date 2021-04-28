Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PROBF opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

