Project Inverse Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $466,625.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00272885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.01032660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00730309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.77 or 0.99632928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

