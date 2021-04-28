Project Pai Price Tops $0.0592 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $91.22 million and $5.97 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00052864 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00016146 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,744,899,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,808,273 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

