Project-X Trading 71% Lower Over Last Week (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Project-X has a total market cap of $3,456.58 and approximately $487.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for $44,165.67 or 0.79971097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Project-X has traded 71% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Buying and Selling Project-X

