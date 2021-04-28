Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.980-4.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Prologis stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,915. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

