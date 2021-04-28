Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $60.32 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $9.86 or 0.00017940 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $60.32 million and $362,844.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00883440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

