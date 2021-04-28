ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

