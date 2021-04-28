ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the March 31st total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARFXF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
