Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.92 Million

Analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post $294.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.17 million to $296.57 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

