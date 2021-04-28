Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPCB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 27,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,198. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.