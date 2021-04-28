Prosper (PROS) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and $2.16 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00005078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00275210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars.

