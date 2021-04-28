Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 1,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Provident Financial news, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Also, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

