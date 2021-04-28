Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Shares Down 4%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM)’s share price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

