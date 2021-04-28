Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Proximus has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

