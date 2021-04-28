Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Purchases £19,200 in Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) insider Stephen Smith bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Shares of Prs Reit stock opened at GBX 96.03 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market cap of £475.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. Prs Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.94.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.